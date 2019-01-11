Don Calls For Early Treatment Of Deep Vein Thrombosis

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Living Right Hospital, Dr Osato Agbonlahor, has advised Nigerians with cases of deep vein thrombosis to seek early treatment.

Agbonlahor gave the advice in an interview in Benin on Thursday, stressing that early treatment will help in avoiding complications.

He defined deep vein thrombosis as a blood clot in a deep vein, usually in the legs.

“Deep vein thrombosis can cause leg pain or swelling, but also can occur with no symptoms.

“It can develop if you have certain medical conditions that affect how your blood clots.

“It can also happen if you do not move for a long time, such as after surgery or an accident, or when you are confined to bed.

“Deep vein thrombosis can be very serious because blood clots in your veins can break loose, travel through your bloodstream and lodge in your lungs, blocking blood flow (pulmonary embolism).

“This is a very serious sickness that many people do not know about,” Agbonlahor said.

According to him, relieving the pain and pressure of deep vein thrombosis may involve changing of sitting position and more exercise.