DinoMelaye: Police Speak On Movement Of Kogi Lawmaker

The police have confirmed the movement of Senator Dino Melaye to the medical facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

Melaye who represents Kogi West was earlier on Friday whisked away from the Police Clinic in Abuja.

While confirming the development, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, said the lawmaker was taken from the Police Clinic to another government-owned medical facility after the senator and the police disagreed about his fitness to face trial.

According to Moshood who spoke with Channels TV, the police have obtained a warrant of arrest to detain the lawmaker.

He added that the police got the warrant from a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to keep Senator Melaye for 14 days, which started from Wednesday, January 9.