The family of Senator Dino Melaye has rued the treatment of the Kogi West lawmaker following his move from the Police Clinic where he has been receiving treatment.

Melaye was moved from the Police Clinic in Abuja where he was getting treatment to the medical facility of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking on the issue, a family source told Channels TV that the lawmaker had refused to be admitted at the DSS medical facility.

The family is questioning why the lawmaker was taken to the DSS medical facility when he does not have a case with the agency.

Also, the police have confirmed the movement of the lawmaker and have obtained a warrant of arrest to detain him.

The police added that they got the warrant from a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court to keep Senator Melaye for 14 days, which started from Wednesday, January 9.