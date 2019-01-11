Popular On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze has said his assignment as a founder of the Free The Sheeples Movement to preach the truth and not help become rich.

The tithe antagonist made this known through his Instagram while responding to those who called him out that since he doesn’t pay tithes, his name should have been on the newly released Forbes list of Africa’s richest people.

In his response, Daddy Freeze said his prayers have never been for wealth or riches, rather for the knowledge and understanding of his followers, questioning the prosperity of Nigeria with the presence of an Apostle of prosperity, David Oyedepo, in it.

He wrote. “My bio says bible teacher, not entrepreneur and definitely NOT BILLIONAIRE. If I’m a genuine teacher of the scriptures, it would be quite hard for me to become a billionaire’ he said.

“Also, I have repeatedly emphasized to my followers and members of the #FreeNation, that I cannot help them if they want to be rich, check my teachings from way back, the only thing I promised them is to teach them the truth about Christ and the scriptures.

“Have I ever let anyone down in that regard?

“In the #FreeNationInChrist, when we pray, we don’t even pray for prosperity, wealth or earthly riches, we pray for wisdom, understanding and God’s guidance, so saying my name is not on the Forbes list is the equivalent of saying I wasn’t nominated for a Grammy.

“On the other hand, your pastors promise heaven and earth for tithers and those who give them money. Oyedepo called himself an apostle of prosperity in the land; WHERE IS THE PROSPERITY?”

Recall that #FreeNationInChrist overseer also called out G.O of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, asking him to hang himself.

The controversial on-air-personality made the call after the Pastor declared 40 days fasting like Jesus Christ for members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.