The office of the Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Oluremi Tinubu, has been reportedly burgled.

The legislative aide of the senator, Nifemi Aje, in a statement, on Friday, said the staff noticed the burglary when they resumed work on Thursday.

Aje said the incident has been reported to the national assembly police, adding that the office CCTV was destroyed by the burglars, who also made away with some “critical items”.

Aje said: “Items removed included an HP laptop computer, Smile internet device, machine box attached to CCTV HP screen and some copies of Laws of the federation.

“Traces of footsteps were discovered on the office rug. The wall cabinet was left disorganised.

“A report of the incident has already been lodged at the Police Post at the National Assembly and we are assured that the investigation has commenced into the matter.

“We do not know those who perpetrated the burglary or those who sponsored them. We are, however, waiting for the outcome of police investigation into the matter.”