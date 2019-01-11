Blackface, a member of the former Music group, Plantashun Boiz, has accused Nigerian music legend, 2baba of stealing the song, “Let Somebody Love You” from him.

It will be recalled that there has been a long-standing rift between the duo as Blackface keeps dragging the ”Amaka” crooner for one issue or the other, threatening to take shots at him and his manager Efe Omorogbe.

Concise also gathered that he had declared war on 2baba earlier this year 2019, promising to tarnish his career before the year runs.

In his post on Instagram, he requested from the “African Queen” singer that they both officially begin the war between them.

This time, “Ahead Of The Game” crooner, in an interview on Entertainment Splash, TVC, HE accused 2baba of songs he had stolen from him.

Blackface also revealed a host of other things about the now-defunct Plantashun Boys group.