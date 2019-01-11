Biafra: Herdsmen Chase Farmers Away With Guns In Enugu

Some suspected herdsmen have chased away farmers in Amurri, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The herdsmen have allegedly not allowed the farmers to enter their farmlands and have been causing untold harm to the people of the community.

In a video posted by IPOB News, a woman was heard lamenting how the herdsmen destroyer her farm, leaving her in hunger and debt.

Further reports revealed that the people of the community are now living in fear and cannot continue with their agricultural activities.

#Hensmen vowed not to allow people in Amurri Nkanu west L.G.A Enugu state. to cultivates in there farm, chasing them away with a gun, trying to rape,causing all kind of abominable act in the land. many from that community are living in fear they can not go to farm again due to pic.twitter.com/mBnpvgravB — IPOB WORLD NEWS 24/7 (@ipobworldnews) January 10, 2019

In a related development, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will speak about Igbos boycotting the 2019 elections on Saturday.

This was revealed in a statement by the spokesman of the IPOB, Emma Powerful who revealed that Nnamdi Kanu will also speak on the betrayal by Southeast governor.

According to the statement by IPOB, the interactive session will be from Israel by 6 pm Nigeria time.

“This is to notify the general public that our leader and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be addressing Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom on live interactive session via Radio Biafra from the State of Israel on Saturday 12th January 2019,” the statement read.