Organizer of the famous TV program Big Brother Africa, BBNaija, has announced that 2019 edition of the show will be taking place after February general elections.

This was reportedly made known by a source at Payporte (the official sponsors of the reality show) who preferred to be kept anonymous.

Recall that last edition of BBNaija reality show was in January 2018, and had Miracle as the winner of the contest.

However, this year, the organizers decided to pause the anticipated because of the 2019 election coming up next month.

“Big Brother will still hold but because it’s a political year, we can’t really control to what extent what the housemates will say in the house and we don’t want it to become a tool that will heat up the polity.

“the show itself normally gets twisted so we don’t want to mix it up with politics in any way. Its supposed to be entertaining, we wouldn’t want it to be divisive in any way.

If you notice, no religious activity gets discussed in the house too, if you want to pray you can pray, we don’t want anyone to be forced to do it or divide Nigerians along those lines. So after the elections and inaugurations, it’ll happen.” The source said.