Atiku Assures A 'Youth-Driven Administration'

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to run a youth-driven administration if given the mandate.

Atiku said this while giving his speech at the PDP presidential campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, on Thursday.

According to the presidential candidate, the essence of running the youth-driven administration was to prepare them to garner experience for effective governance.

“Let me make this commitment that 40 per cent of my government will be dedicated to the youth and 30 per cent to the women.

“This is because I want the youth to garner enough experience to be able to take over from us,” Atiku said.

He urged the people to vote for the PDP in the forthcoming general election in order to end hunger, poverty and insecurity in the country.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki called on the people of the state, especially the youth to vote for the PDP and Atiku as president so he would create massive jobs and reduce restiveness in the country.

He noted that the standard of living of Nigerians had not improved within the last three years, hence the need for them to vote for Atiku to get the country working again.

Similarly, Mr Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman and Mr Peter Obi, Vice Presidential candidate of the party urged the people to turn out massively to vote for Atiku and all PDP candidates during the election.

“If INEC and the security agencies love this country, they should allow free, fair and credible election,” Secondus said