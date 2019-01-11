A wanted Boko Haram member, Babagana Abubakar (aka Alagarno) has been arrested by the army at Bulabulim Ngarnam community on the outskirt of Maiduguri.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, disclosed in a statement on Friday that Abubakar was arrested in a house, where he was hiding in the community.

He said combined troops of 195 Battalion, Mobile Policemen and Civilian Joint Task Force -CJTF, nabbed the suspect on Thursday.

According to Usman, two military ballistic helmets, a pair of military desert boot, a fragment jacket, a Jersey pull over, military backpack, camouflage design shorts, two voters identification cards, National identification card, amulets, camouflage T-shirts and a military jungle hat were recovered from the terrorist.

“He has since been moved out of the area for further interrogation,” the army spokesman said.