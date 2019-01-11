APC Leaders After Me, Amosun Cries Out As He Reveals Why

Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has alleged that he is being attacked by some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), because of his achievements.

Amosun said this on Thursday at the start of his ward-to-ward senatorial campaign, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun Central Senatorial District.

He asked: “Why am I being castigated? Abeokuta was made the State capital over 40 years ago and the only offence I have committed is to have developed Abeokuta but I tell you, no sane governor will neglect Abeokuta, else that governor will see the result.

“I have never neglected other areas. We have one of the best flyovers and roads of our administration in Sagamu, there are two flyovers in Ijebu Ode with good roads and the same things are done in Ijebu Igbo and Yewa.

“What we’ve done is that when we do three things in Abeokuta, we do two or one in other places and we are running round day and night to get this done.

“I am not the first governor in Ogun State but I appreciate what they’ve done but if anybody castigates me? No governor worth his salt will abandon Abeokuta.”