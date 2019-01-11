The movie and TV website owned by Amazon, IMDb, on Thursday launched a free streaming channel.

Called IMDb Freedive, it’s available to U.S. viewers on the IMDb website and Amazon Fire TV devices.

IMDb Freedive offers a variety of content, spanning film and television, at no cost. There is no IMDb or Amazon Prime subscription required, as the service is supported by advertisements. Viewers simply need to create a free IMDb account to begin watching.

Older movies like The Illusionist, Memento, and The Last Samurai are currently available to watch on the service. Fringe, Heroes, Without a Trace, and The Bachelor make up some of Freedive’s current television offerings. The streaming service also boasts of a few IMDb original series’ that take a look at the movie and TV industry.

Video streaming services are extremely on the rise now. A recent study found that Netflix alone consists of 15 percent of the entire world’s internet traffic. Netflix competitors such as Amazon’s paid subscription service, Prime Video, and Hulu are also experiencing growth. Disney is about to launch its own streaming service filled with Star Wars and Marvel content.