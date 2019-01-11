The $2.5 billion Ibom Deep Seaport, a public-private partnership (PPP) project would start before April 2019, Concise News has learned.

This was revealed on Friday by Imeh Okon, the presidential aide on infrastructure during a High-Level Stakeholders Retreat on Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

According to Imeh, “It will have solutions to traffic congestion in Lagos port because those goods that normally go to Lagos will come here.

“I can assure you before April, the contract for Ibom Deep Seaport will be signed and the approved consortium will start immediately.”

She noted that Nigeria has spent N2.7 trillion on infrastructure development in the last three years with N100 billion injected into rail projects.

“What we have done as a government is to go back to the 25-year master plan on the rail sector,” she added.

“All that you are seeing right now is in terms of rail infrastructure as a result of the master plan that was on [the] ground.

“The challenge we have seen is revenue; because we are largely dependent on oil to generate revenue and the price of oil has affected government spending.

“So, we are going to partner with the private sector to develop most of our priority infrastructure projects.”