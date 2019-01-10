Senator Shehu Sani has alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has not done anything in Kaduna since he came into power.

Sani represents Kaduna Central and has also described El-Rufai, as “unpopular.”

According to him, his party, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), is a threat to the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he dumped last year.

“This is why every morning and evening, they destroy our billboards and tear our posters. They are persecuting our members,” the lawmaker told Arise TV.

“If we were inconsequential, they would have ignored us.”

He added that “The fact is that he is one of the most unpopular governors in the history of Kaduna State.

“The President (Muhammadu Buhari) has been to the state many times, but how many times have you seen him inaugurating a project in the state?

“The first time the President went there, he was given an honorary degree from a university that had not started a Ph.D. programme; the second time he was in the state was to inaugurate Olam, a company from Singapore.

“The third time was to inaugurate a project by the Ministry of Transport. So, he (el-Rufai) has not done anything and we are going to remove him out of power. That is a fact.”

In addition, he noted that “Politically, he is a product of the establishment. Out of what they say is the 16-year tragedy of the Peoples Democratic Party, he spent 14 or 15 years there as a member, from the regime of (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo, where he held different positions.

“So, he was part of the system before he joined the APC.

“All my life, I have been a freedom fighter, that is, a human rights activist. Most of the years under military rule, I spent my time in prison. From this angle, you can see where we differ.”

Also, he noted that “For a governor of a state who came into office with a Muslim-Christian ticket now going for a second term and saying some people don’t matter, I don’t want to be associated with that kind of person, because all I know is that, with all his arrogance, haughtiness and egoism as a governor, power is ephemeral.

“There is a time he will be out of office and he will account for whatever he has done.”