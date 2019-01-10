Williams Uchemba Resumes Social Media, Show Appreciation

Following the resolved allegation of fraud, Nigerian Instagram comedian, Williams Uchemba has shown appreciation to everyone who stood by him.

Recall that Uchemba was accused of scamming innocent Nigerians while claiming to be a United Nations Youth Ambassador.

While disclaiming the allegation, he stated that he works with an organisation that organizes programs and outreaches at the United Nations Headquarters.

In his recent post online he appreciated his fans, family and friends and stated that there was much to say.

He wrote; “Happy New Year beautiful people. It is true we are already seven days into the year but better late than never.

I just want to use this opportunity to thank you all for an exciting and amazing 2018. It was an amazing year filled with lots of victories, challenges and opportunities to learn.

Special thanks to all my family, friends, partners, leaders, mentors and fans who steadfastly stood by me and have supported me. Thank you for your priceless support towards The WilliamsUcheMbah foundation, The give challenge, the IdontlikewhatIhate brand and every other project we embarked on, in one way or another. Thank you for your love, encouragement prayers and partnership. We were able to put smiles on so many faces last year. We couldn’t have achieved the things we did without you.

Lastly and most importantly, I thank God almighty without who I am nothing. His grace and mercy preserved me even in my darkest hours and every achievement and victory I have ever attained is because of him.

I still have so much to say, but all in due time.

So I welcome 2019 with great expectation; there are great things waiting to be achieved by those who will combine hard-work with God’s grace to achieve worthwhile goals and aspirations”.