What Buhari Discussed With APC Campaign Team- Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council discussed how President Muhammadu Buhari will campaign in all states of the federation.

Concise News learned that the APC campaign committee met with Buhari on Thursday in Abuja during its maiden gathering.

Speaking after the meeting, the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole said, “The key issue [at the meeting] was to go through the programme of activities, calendar of campaigns, various interest groups within the country, the business community, the youth, women, people with disabilities and various special interest groups.

“The whole country is Mr President’s constituencies. So, he will have to visit each of the 36 states with an appropriate message.

“You know in the country today, given the challenges of survival tends to forget where we are coming from; they just look at where we are.

“There is a saying that except you know and remember where you are coming from, you cannot appreciate where you are.

“Even in the life of a man, those who look at those in their front will never thank God enough but when you look at your back and see those behind then you will appreciate that you have made a lot of progress.

“So, you need to constantly remind Nigerians of what happened in the last 16 years and what has changed over the past three and half years, and what will change even more over the next four years, if given the mandate to continue and consolidate.”