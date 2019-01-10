The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently hospitalised after slumping on the day he was made Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council, former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged.

Fani-Kayode said that the former Lagos State governor always experiences terrible things each time he was given a major role in the APC government.

The former minister, who made this disclosure in a couple of tweets on Thursday, however, urged Nigerians, especially the Yorubas, to pray for Tinubu while also noting that he loves the APC leader and has no personal beef with him.

See his tweets below: