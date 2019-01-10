Stay Off Political Campaigns, Kenny Ogungbe Urges Entertainers

Veteran music entrepreneur and founder of Kennis Music, Kenny Ogungbe has called on artistes across the federation to stay clear from political activities.

He made the call ahead of the 2019 general election while speaking with Sahara TV, urging singers to avoid being involved in political campaigns.

Ogungbe, in his statement, revealed that the entertainment industry is not supported by Nigerian politicians, so no artiste should support a politician.

According to him, a lot of politicians do not enhance the entertainment industry, but “during politics, they will use musicians to gather people together at their campaign grounds, and they will use music to sell their manifestoes”.

In his words, the avoidance of artistry presence at their campaign grounds can be used as a tool of war to voice entertainers discomfort as to how the industry is treated.

“If a popular (artist) is involved, you will be zeroing in on a particular party. Let’s say Davido. He is known to be PDP. Anywhere there is APC, they see him as PDP and they will cut him off.