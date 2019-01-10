Several passengers have been reportedly injured following a train accident at the Agege area leading to Ikeja area of Lagos.

Concise News gathered that one of the train coaches was said to have fallen off the rail, causing another coach to derail.

It was gathered that traffic along the Ikeja along—Iyana Ipaja axis has come to a standstill during the rush hour regular commute.

As at the time of filing this report, no death casualty has been recorded and Emergency Services were seen on ground attending to injured persons.

Train derailment in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve center, is quite common. On November 16, 2017, a train derailed around the Abattoir area of Agege, injuring many and leaving scores dead.

On July 20, 2018, a train rammed into a Danfo bus that had suddenly gotten in the way, killing at least nine persons.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is bedeviled by crumbling transport infrastructure in inner cities and across states.