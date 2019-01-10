The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has expressed sadness at the death of the Emir of Lafia, Isa Mustapha Agwai I who passed on, Thursday.

Emir Agwai had passed on after a protracted illness at a hospital in Abuja, a statement from the Emirates, noted on Thursday.

Until his death, he was the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Council of Traditional Chiefs and had recently clocked 44 years on the throne.

While reacting to the death of the traditional ruler, Saraki in a statement, prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased.

Saraki described him as a grassroots reformer, who worked meritoriously with the native authority administration and became the District of Obi before becoming the Emir of Lafia.

“He (late Agwai) was a man of peace and we shall all miss him,” the statement added.