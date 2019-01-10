Senate President Bukola Saraki has rubbished the Federal Government’s claims of paying subsidy on the 50 million litre of fuel being consumed by Nigerians daily.

The Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party/Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation also alleged massive fraud in the nation’s oil sector under the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The former Kwara Governor stated this in an interview monitored on Channels Television on Wednesday.

He said, “One of the areas we labeled the Goodluck Jonathan government as a corrupt one is on the issue of fuel subsidy. The assumption then was that the Federal Government was paying subsidy on the 30 million litres of fuel being consumed daily by Nigerians.

“All statistics have shown, even now that it is not possible for Nigerians to consume that much daily.

“A government that is claiming to be fighting corruption is now telling us that we are consuming 50 million litres of fuel per day. It is not possible.

“The National Assembly has investigated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s claims but our efforts have been frustrated because agencies of government under the current government have been emboldened to disregard the National Assembly.

“We have lost a lot of money because oil is our major source of revenue through the NNPC. If we are paying subsidy based on the 50 million litre consumption then it is a big fraud! It is corruption.”

He also disagreed with claims that the 16-year of the PDP caused the crisis currently being experienced in the country.

“The process leading to the 2019 general election is a big concern to us and I have said it several times; PDP is contesting against the APC and the security agencies,” Saraki added.