Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Jan. 10th, 2019

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Wednesday, Jan. 9th.

The latest claim by the Federal Government that it has reached an agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities over their lingering differences was on Wednesday debunked by the union, saying the claim is not true.

According to him, the negotiations between both parties is still inconclusive as the team that represented Asuu at the meeting has no final say concerning the decision making as a body on matters of such magnitude.

The Federal Government has approved the starting of four new private universities in Oyo, Osun, Kaduna and Ogun states on Wednesday. This approval was announced after the Federal Executive Council in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has said that after listening to the audio of the Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, he did not find any insult in it. Recall that audio had gone viral over the internet recently in which the Minister of Transportation made some statement about the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appointed Bismark Rewane as the head of the advisory technical committee on the proposed N30,000 new minimum wage. The President made the appointment during the inauguration of the committee meant to advise the Federal government on new source funds and ways to implement the proposed new minimum wage in a sustainable manner.

The Nigerian Air Force has buried five officers who died in the helicopter that crashed in Damasak, Borno State, last week while providing close air support to the Nigerian Army. The deceased personnel, who were buried on Tuesday with full military honours at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, are; Flight Lieutenants Pereowei Jacob (Captain) and Kaltho Paul Kilyofas (Co-pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim (Flight Technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (Gunner) and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael (Gunner).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has blamed the violence that broke out at its campaign flag-off on a disagreement between two factions of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state. Concise News had earlier reported that a popular leader of the NURTW in the state, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo was stabbed in the neck at the party’s rally in Ikeja and is currently receiving treatment.

President Muhammadu Buhari is playing on the intelligence of Nigerian workers over the new N30,000 minimum wage, according to a former Governor of Ekiti State. Buhari had on Wednesday set up a committee to look into ways of implementing the N30,000 new minimum wage.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amazon, Jeff Bezos and his wife, a novelist, MacKenzie Bezos, have divorced, according to a statement on Wednesday. This was announced by Jeff Bezos, 54, on his Twitter handle on Wednesday but did not mention how they will share their fortune.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and X3M music artiste Simi have tied the knot on Wednesday with some lovely photos as evidence. Concise News learned that the duo had a “secret wedding introduction” in Magodo, Lagos, three weeks ago but became officially married on Wednesday.

One of the founders of league football in Nigeria, Insurance, formally Bendel Insurance, have returned to the elite division after a decade in the lower league. The Edo side defeated Shooting Stars of Ibadan 1-0 at the Aba International Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to return to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.