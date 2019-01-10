The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has started its 2019 recruitment for Airmen/Airwomen, according to a statement released on its website.

Guidelines for Nigerian Airforce Recruitment for Airmen/Airwomen

The following are the guidelines to keep to heart while applying for the Nigerian Air Force Airmen/Airwomen recruitment for 2019:

1. Visit www.airforce.mil.ng/page-careers to apply for free. No payment is needed

2. You must apply once as multiple applications lead to disqualification

3. After application, you should print out the following documents:

a. Local Government Origin/Indigeneship Form

b. Attestation Form (this will be signed by Military officer or Local Government Chairman)

c. Parental/Guardian Consent Form

d. Acknowledgment Form

Nigerian Air Force 2019 Recruitment: Qualification For Application

4. You must be a Nigerian citizen by birth

5. Also, as an applicant, you should not be less than 1.66m tall as a male and not less than 1.63m tall as a female

6. Non Tradesmen/Women

a. You must be between 18 and 22 years old by 31 December 2019

b. As an applicant, you must have at least 5 credits which must include Mathematics and English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB

7. Tradesmen/Women: NAF 2019 Recruitment

a. To apply, for tradesmen and women, you must be between 18 and 25 years, except if you’re applying as assistant chaplain/assistance imam or drivers (then, you must be between 18 and 28 years)

b. You must have at least 2 passes with a credit in English in SSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB and at least a lower credit in ND/NCE or any relevant trade certificates from any approved government institutions/organizations

c. For drivers, you must have a minimum of 2 passes with a credit in English and a trade test certificate.

d. If you are applying as one of the sportsmen/women, you must present evidence of professional experience which includes certificates and medals

2019 Nigerian Air Force Recruitment: Important Things To Note

8. The online registration begins on 12 January 2019 and ends on 23 February 2019

9. The zonal recruitment exercise will take place from 9 March 2019 – 23 March 2019

10. The NAF online Registration and all other recruitment processes are free. There is no need to pay

11. The Attestation Form must come with a passport photograph and photocopy of the signees drivers license or international passport. The signee needs to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant behind

12. For more information, you should see the instruction page on the website as from 12 January 2019. Alternatively, you can call these support lines from 09:30 am to 05: 30 pm, Monday to Friday: 09064432351, 08043440802 and 09055840142 or Email: careers@airforce.mil.ng.

The phone lines are open Monday – Friday between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM.

NAF 2019 Recruitment Portal For Airmen/Airwomen

The portal or link to submit your application is: here.

Do share with your friends and good luck in your Nigerian Air Force Recruitment 2019.