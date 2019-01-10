Ngozi Nwosu Rues Broken Marriage, Tells Single Ladies What To Do

Nollywood veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu has said she was pressured into marrying and urged Nigerian parents to stop pressurizing their parents.

Ngozi said the pressure on single ladies to get married, is one of the reasons for the rising level of divorce in the country.

According to her, couples are bound to split when they go for the wrong partners.

“No Parent should put pressure on their kids to marry, it is better to be late than to marry early and choose wrong,” she told Plus TV Africa.

“That was part of what happened to me, I was under pressure to marry and things eventually didn’t turn out right.”

The 55-year-old revealed that she is single, but added that “when you rush to do things because you are aging or because your mates are doing it, it might be your doom so just live your life and wait till it is the right time.

“I am waiting on God’s time before I get married again, to avoid making another mistake.”