The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says the new National Minimum Wage Advisory Committee inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari has no bearing to the agreement signed with the Federal Government.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The President had on Wednesday inaugurated a Technical Advisory Committee on the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage and reiterated his commitment to its payment.

And according to Wabba, the President has the right to set up any committee, noting that none of the labour unions are members of the committee.

He, however, said that he was informed that the committee was strictly on their own to guide government on how to implement the minimum wage, adding, “so clearly if it is how to implement, we do not have problem with that.

Wabba also said that the advisory committee would not in any way affect the timeline of Jan. 23 agreement reached between organised labour and the Federal Government on the transmission of Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly.

He said: “The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige had told us that the committee is an internal process of the Federal Government.

”I think it is their own way of facilitating and mobilising their own resources for the implementation and also making sure that nothing is left undone and we do not have any problem with that.

“So, it is normal, I think, because initially we were thinking it is a committee that will renegotiate the new national minimum wage, but they said no, it is an internal process of government.

“So, it is not our problem, but essentially their own and it does not in any way affect our interest, the government has the right to set up any committee and we are not even members of that committee.”