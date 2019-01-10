Livescore: Rampant Man City Break 50-Year Record Against Burton

Manchester City on Wednesday night pushed nine goals past Burton Albion in the first leg of an English League Cup tie, breaking a 50-year record.

The win is the first time since a FA Cup tie in the 1871-72 that a team was beaten with such wide margin in an English cup semi-final.

And by bagging at least seven goals in their last two games, Pep Guardiola’s men became the first team to have achieved that feat in the last 52 years.

On Sunday, City smashed Rotherham 7-0 in a FA Cup third round clash and will meet Burnley in the next tie.

Brazilian star, Gabriel Jesus, bagged four goals during the game at the Etihad Stadium.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden, and Riyad Mahrez registered their names on the scoresheet, also.

Wednesday’s game was the first time that City grabbed nine goals in a game since November 1987, when they beat Huddersfield Town 10-1 in a second-tier encounter.

And since he became a manager, the win over Burton is Guardiola’s joint-largest margin of victory as.

In December 2011, while serving as Barcelona boss, the team trashed L’Hospitalet 9-0 in a Copa del Rey match.