The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says an investigation has shown that faulty tracks were the reason for the derailment of a train at Ashade Ram Market in Agege area of the state.

Concise News had earlier reported that one of the train coaches was said to have fallen off the rail, causing another coach to derail.

LASEMA in a statement on Thursday said that the tracks had been reported by men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority in the area and was noted for pending engineering works later in the day.

The agency said although no life was lost, injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for first aid.

“Efforts are currently being made to evacuate the derailed coaches as the Nigeria Railway Corporation crane has been dispatched to the scene from Lagos Island.

“The GM LASEMA, LRT, LRU PARAMEDICS, LRU FIRE, LASAMBUS, FRSC, RRS, LASTMA and Nigeria Police are on ground to ensure swift recovery. Recovery operation ongoing by the officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation,” the statement added.