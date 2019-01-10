Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso says the allegation of corruption raised by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was nothing “but a new amusing topic to divert people’s attention.”

The governor, while inaugurating 12 campaign committees for his second term bid in Kano on Wednesday said he has begun probe of his predecessor over alleged diversion of public funds.

Ganduje added that he has also dragged the former governor to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the diversion of multi-billion naira road projects.

Reacting on behalf of the former governor, a prominent member of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano and a former commissioner, Aminu Abdulsalam, denied the alleged diversion of funds for the multi-million naira 5km road project.

Abdulsalam, who is the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, said that the contract was conceived and awarded under Kwankwaso’s regime.

He, however, said it was awarded from Ganduje’s office when he was the deputy governor and commissioner for local government.

“Let him tell the public how the contract was awarded, what happened to it and who the contractors are. The 5km road project was not the case investigated by the EFCC and is not Ganduje that took the case to EFCC. The EFCC has finished that case,” he said.