Kaduna Residents Wash Street After El-Rufai's Campaign

Angry Kaduna residents reportedly washed their streets with soap and water, shortly after Governor, Nasir El-Rufai visited for his 2019 gubernatorial campaign.

Also after he left, the residents in Birnin Gwari LGA which is the local government badly affected by activities of bandits and kidnappers also burned APC flags and brooms. as a sign of rejection of the party in the coming general election.

Afterwards, they were seen washing streets with soap and water shortly after Governor’s visit.

Recall that El-Rufai had previously promised the LG a faculty of Kaduna State University and the Governor had also allegedly promised them that he will relocate his office to the area pending when bandits ravaging the area are flushed out.

However it was gathered that none of these alleged promises was fulfilled.