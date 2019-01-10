Jeff Bezos, billionaire and founder/CEO of Amazon, on Wednesday announced that he and his wife MacKenzie are getting a divorce.

Bezos made this known in a statement he shared on his Twitter handle on Wednesday Morning.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives,” the statement began. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.”

The pair, who married in 1993, have four children together. And last year they launched the Day One Fund, a charity to help homeless families and create preschools.

The 54-year-old CEO is currently the richest person in the world —worth $137 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — and if the couple were to split assets equally MacKenzie could wind up with around $69 billion. Should that happen MacKenzie would also become the the world’s richest woman, and Bill Gates, who’s reportedly worth $92.5 billion, would again take the title as world’s richest person.

Though Jeff and MacKenzie are divorcing, they assured everyone they remain on good terms and have no bad blood between them.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” they wrote.

“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends.”