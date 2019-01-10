Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has begun probe of his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso over alleged diversion of public funds.

The governor made this known on Wednesday while inaugurating 12 campaign committees for his second term bid in Kano.

Ganduje said he has also dragged the senator to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the diversion of multi-billion naira road projects.

He explained that the EFCC had gone far in its investigation into the matter in terms of how the money meant for the construction of 5-kilometre roads in the 44 local governments of Kano state were diverted for Kwankwaso’s presidential campaign in 2015.

Ganduje said the EFCC was able to discover how the fund was collected from the 44 local governments and was changed into dollars.

“I was the deputy governor when the project was conceived. Ninety percent of the total sum of the contract was provided by the 44 local governments while the remaining 10 percent was provided by the state government.

“However, Kwankwaso collected the 90 percent from the 44 local government, paid the mobilisation fee and funded his presidential campaign with the remaining balance. The Kwankwasiyya people have started campaigning with the 5km road project but I will expose them,” Ganduje said.