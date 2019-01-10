The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that successful applicants from its 2018 recruitment exercise have been selected.

FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made this known on Thursday in reaction to the allegations that FRSC carried out “secret recruitment”.

Kazeem debunked the claim and stated that the process was transparent, adding that recruitment had been done and those successful already contacted.

“There is nothing like secret recruitment. Successful candidates have been contacted via the e-mail they applied through.

“Again, only successful candidates were contacted as it is expected and rational,” he told Daily Post.

Asked to provide more details, Kazeem disclosed that the new recruits were receiving training in locations across Nigeria.

“They are currently in three locations. These are the FRSC Academy in Enugu, the Training School in Jos (Plateau State) and our camp in Kotagora (Niger State),” he said.

Concise News gathered that the recruits have resumed training on Monday in different parts of the country.