Francisca Ordega Makes Shocking Statement After Caf 2018 Awards Snub

Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega, has revealed that she was not expecting to win the African Women Player of the Year following during the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Awards 2018.

South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana beat the Washington Spirit player to the award during the Caf Awards 2018 event held on Tuesday in Dakar, the Senegalese capital.

Ordega was part of the Nigerian team that won the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana last year where she bagged two goals and two woman-of-the-match awards.

However, Ordega has said she will continue working on herself to become better in the game.

“I had a good time in Dakar as I was not expecting to win [Africa Women Player of the Year award],” Ordega told Goal.

“I wish to say big congratulations to the winner, [Thembi] Kgatlana.

“It was her year and I rejoice with her. Personally, I am happy that everything turned out well in 2018.

“I am hoping to build on the success [at the Women’s World Cup] in France.

“I know a lot of people will be looking up to me and will expect more from me in 2019 after making the top three for 2018.

“I will not allow the pressure to get into me but I will keep improving on myself in order to get better in 2019 and do well at the World Cup.

“I will have to work hard and remain on top of my game.”