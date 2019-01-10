FG Gives Approval For Four New Private Varsities [See Full List]

The Federal Government has approved the starting of four new private universities in Oyo, Osun, Kaduna and Ogun states on Wednesday.

This approval was announced after the Federal Executive Council in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

According to Adamu, the new universities are Greenfield University Kaduna, Dominion University, Ibadan, Trinity University, Laloko in Ogun and Westland University in Iwo, Osun.

“All the four have satisfied the criteria for the establishment of universities,” he said.

“They have submitted their academic briefs, their master plans and evidence of facilities after visitation by the National Universities Commission; they have satisfied all those requirements and they are being granted licences.”