The Federal Government has approved a National Public Building Maintenance Policy and Framework to give an inventory of government assets.

Power, Works, and Housing Minister, Babatunde Fashola, revealed this on Wednesday in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to Fashola, “We [Nigeria] have trained artisans at different levels but we have not created an economy for them to go and express themselves – Tilers, Bricklayers, Plumbers, landscapers, fitters etc.

“When they leave training schools what do they do? They go and ride tricycles where there is no training school because there is an economy in tricycles – this is the answer.

“So, we have started with a pilot (scheme) to demonstrate to Council that this will work.

“Some of the things that this will bring include an inventory of all assets that the government owns.

“It gives us an assessment of the conditions and value, then, it gives us a maintenance framework about what needs to be done after assessments and then a maintenance procurement manual.”