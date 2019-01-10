Mustapha Agwai
The Emir of Lafia, and the Chairman of the Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Isa Mustapha Agwai I has passed away at the age of 84.

Concise News understands that the Emir died on Thursday with the Ajiyan-Lafia, Sule Abubakar, confirming the death in Lafia.

According to Abubakar, the Emir died on Thursday at a Turkish Teaching hospital in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a protracted illness.

The traditional ruler was coronated on May 28, 1974, and only recently celebrated his 44th anniversary on the throne.

He is survived by three wives and two children.

 

