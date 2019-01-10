Nigeria leading producer and CEO of Mavins Record, Don Jazzy has revealed his favourite food to be a mixture of Amala and Mayonnaise.

The award-winning singer who has as well-groomed many leading artistes in Nigeria made the revelation through his Twitter platform on Thursday when a user, @melb_malb asked if anyone had tasted Okro and Pap like him.

Following his questions, the Twitter user who was eager to know what others also eat, Don Jazzy responded with his favourite.

Reacting to his response, many Twitter users entered into a state of confusion, hence, leaving several responses as regards the celebrity’s favourite.

Amala with mayonnaise 🚶🏼 https://t.co/mil8SE6d60 — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) January 10, 2019

😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 No wonder 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 — Jawn Tee (@JawnTeee) January 10, 2019

nothing pesin nr go see for twitter !! Spag and Custard nko ??? 😂 — Olu Fela 🇳🇬 (@TheFelaWay) January 10, 2019

Jazzy please try rice and ewedu… it's the natural remedy for 6packs😪.@DONJAZZY — son of the soil💂 (@NdSmaht) January 10, 2019

Irú ọmọ wò wá rẹ nítorí Ọlọhun pic.twitter.com/mg4Y5MHxXK — 👑Irorunola omofolarin 💷 (@Irorunolajnr) January 10, 2019