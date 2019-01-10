Dino Melaye’s Son Cries Out Over Light, Water Outage

The first son of embattled Kogi Senator Dino Melaye, Josh Melaye has through Instagram lamented over light and water difficulty in their residence.

At about 3 am after Ben Bruce’s claim that since their father was arrested on January 4th, they have been kept in horrific condition.

In his post, Josh said they have no light in their house and that himself and his two other siblings buy water to drink.

According to Josh, the policemen still stationed around their home, restricting visitors from visiting them.

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force had vowed to remain at the residence of the Senator until he surrenders because of he was wanted for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide committed on July 19, 2018.

Public Relations Officer Jimoh Moshood, alleged that Senator Melaye and “his armed thugs” attacked police personnel, shot and wounded one Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, who was attached to 37 Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.

However, Melaye surrendered to the police, eight days after the security outfit laid siege to his Abuja home.