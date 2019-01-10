Davido Finally Reacts To Peruzzi’s Loss At Soundcity MVP Awards

DMW Boss and Multi-award winning singer, Davido, has voiced his thought over the “Best New Artiste” category of 2019 Soundcity MVP award, saying they both deserved it.

The news had taken over the internet that his record label singer, Peruzzi was not pleased that popular “case” crooner, Teni, won the category.

Expressing his displeasure, the singer had taken to Twitter to make his mind known. However, he encouraged himself by the level of his recorded success.

He wrote, “Personally I’d say I worked the hardest last year than any other new act, same way I made more money last year than any other new act in the country.

“There’s a way I see myself, it’s my race, there’s a way I’m running it. Focus on yours. Facts over hype. It’s really simple.”

Meanwhile, Davido who had kept mute over the situation was asked of his opinion over the award, the singer maintained that they both deserved the accolade.

The fan asked, “Do you think Peruzzi deserved that award over Teni?”

In his response, Davido wrote, “They both do!”