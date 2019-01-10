Complete List Of Forbes' Africa's Billionaires As Dangote Make Cut

The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and the Chairman of Globacom, Mike Adenuga, are among the top persons in the Forbes’ Africa Billionaires List.

Forbes released the list on Wednesday with Dangote’s wealth dropping by $2bn from $12.2bn in January 2018 to $10bn in 2019.

Dangote, however, maintained his place as the continent’s richest man for the eighth consecutive time.

Also, Adenuga, with interests in oil exploration and real estate, is Africa’s second richest man.

Adenuga’s net worth moved from $5.3bn to $9.2bn as he gave more detailed information about his assets.

Similarly, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, made it to the list for the first time since 2015.

Another person on the list is the Founder and Executive Chairman, Famfa Oil Limited, Folorunsho Alakija.

Alajika’s net worth fell to $1.1bn from $1.3bn, giving him a 19th position in the ranking.

The rank was a tie with South African banker, Michiel Le Roux.

“Buffeted by plunging stock prices and weaker currencies, the number of African billionaires has shrunk to just 20, down from 23 a year ago,” Forbes said on the reduced net worth of the personalities.

“Four people fell off Forbes’ annual list of the continent’s richest since last year while one returned to the ranks after a four-year absence.

“All but four members of the list have smaller fortunes than a year ago.”