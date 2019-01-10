Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hopes U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will arrange for another second summit, state media said.

Jinping said this on Thursday after the North Korean leader’s surprise visit to China on Monday.

Trump and Kim first met last June, but progress over denuclearisation has since stalled.

The Chinese President said he hoped the two leaders “meet each other halfway”, Xinhua news agency reported

The recent visit is Kim’s fourth to China in less than a year. China is the North’s main ally and key trade partner.

Jinping said China supported North Korea and the US “holding summits and achieving results, and supports relevant parties resolving their respective legitimate concerns through dialogue”.

He also said China would be ready to play a “positive and constructive role” towards maintaining peace and achieving denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula, reported Xinhua.

Kim made what is believed to be his first official trip outside North Korea to China last year, even before meeting South Korea’s President Moon and Trump.

During his three-day visit to China, Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju were welcomed by Xi and his wife with a banquet and an art performance. He also visited a pharmaceutical plant specialising in Chinese medicine.

Xi accepted an offer to visit North Korea, state media said. It is still unclear when this would take place.