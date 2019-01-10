Biafra: Prophet Nwoko Reveals How Kanu Betrayed Him, Disobeyed God

The spiritual leader of Biafra Agitation Movement, Prophet Anthony Nwoko has said the death of Biafra agitators was due to Nnamdi Kanu’s disobedience to God.

Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra who has been in Israel since the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast.

During the operation, many Biafra agitators were alleged to have died with Kanu seeking exile in Israel.

And according to Prophet Nwoko, the situation could have been averted had Kanu listed to God and peoples’ counsel.

“Biafra will come to stay but Nnamdi Kanu has questions to answer because he disobeyed God,” Nwoko said in Enugu on Wednesday.

“If he has listened to God, people would not have died in Onitsha and other places as has been the case.

“He knew that the power that has come to deliver Biafra was not him but me, but went ahead to do what he has been doing.

“God is angry with him because my glory covers Biafra and entire Africa.”