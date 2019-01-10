Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu To Address Igbos On Election Boycott (See Time)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, will speak about Igbos boycotting the 2019 elections on Saturday.

This was revealed in a statement by the spokesman of the IPOB, Emma Powerful who revealed that Nnamdi Kanu will also speak on the betrayal by Southeast governor.

According to the statement by IPOB, the interactive session will be from Israel by 6 pm Nigeria time.

“This is to notify the general public that our leader and prophet of our time, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be addressing Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom on live interactive session via Radio Biafra from the State of Israel on Saturday 12th January 2019,” the statement read.

“The interactive session by our leader will address the issue of betrayal and treachery by some Igbo governors serving Muhammadu Buhari that have the temerity to instruct Nigerian soldiers and police to kill our people since the inception of this divine cause championed by IPOB.

“The prophet of our time, Mazi Kanu will also address the issue of election boycott in Biafra-land during the interactive session on Saturday from the State of Israel.”