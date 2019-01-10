Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Says Buhari 'Jubril' Is Dumb, Explains Why (Video)

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as “dumb.”

Nnamdi Kanu said this on Wednesday in a reaction to Buhari’s interview with Arise TV.

According to Biafra agitator, the interview was “fraudulent” and heavily edited with Buhari’s inability to name his ministers showing he is dumb.

He added that Buhari said there is a Mines and Tech ministry instead of Science and Tech, an evidence that he (Buhari) is dumb.

In a tweet on his handle, Kanu wrote: “In the heavily edited and fraudulent interview, @NGRPresident (Jubril) couldn’t name his ministries.

“Help from journalist that there’s no Mines & Tech but Science & Tech, fell on deaf ears.

“Dead Buhari was dumb but he knew his key ministries? #UnmaskJubril.”

Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that Buhari has an impostor by name Jubril from Sudan following Buhari’s death in the UK.

The president has denied such allegations, saying “it is real me” in a meeting in Poland last year.

Kanu is in exile in Israel following the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast region over a year ago.