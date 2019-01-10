The spiritual leader of Biafra Agitation Movement Prophet Anthony Nwoko has said that God is angry with Nnamdi Kanu and that the death of fellow agitators was due to his disobedience to God.

Nnamdi Kanu is the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) who has been in Israel since the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast of Nigeria.

During the operation, many IPOB members were alleged to have died with Nnamdi Kanu seeking exile in Israel.

Concise News reports that Prophet Nwoko said that the current situation of Igbo people secession agitation could have been averted had Kanu listened to God and peoples’ counsel.

“Biafra will come to stay but Nnamdi Kanu has questions to answer because he disobeyed God,” Nwoko said in Enugu on Wednesday.

“If he has listened to God, people would not have died in Onitsha and other places as has been the case.

“He knew that the power that has come to deliver Biafra was not him but me, but went ahead to do what he has been doing.

“God is angry with him because my glory covers Biafra and entire Africa.”

Concise news had earlier reported that the Biafra secession agitation led by Nnamdi Kanu’s proscribed IPOB has continued to gain momentum since Nnamdi Kanu surfaced in Isreal.