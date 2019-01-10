The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described the death of the Emir of Lafia, Isa Agwai as a “shock.”

Isa Agwai passed on Thursday in Abuja following a protracted illness, according to officials of the Emirate.

He was aged 84 and recently marked his 44th year on the throne of his ancestors.

While condoling with the family and the people of Lafia over the death of the Chairman of the Nasarawa Council of Traditional Chiefs, Atiku said the demised will be remembered for his humanitarian efforts.

In a tweet, the former Vice-President said: “I received with shock the loss of Emir of Lafia and Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Isa Mustapha Agwai.

“He will be remembered amongst others as an educationist and humanitarian. May Allah grant him AlJannah Firdaus.”