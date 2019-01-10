The Academic Staff Union of Universities says it is still in consultations with its members on the possible agreement presented by the Federal Government.

The Asuu President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

Concise News recalled that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Monday met with the striking lecturers at a reconciliatory meeting.

Ngige said some agreement had been reached, that the Federal Government had released N15.4 billion for the payment of the salary shortfalls, which was one of the major demands of the union.

“On the issue of salaries in tertiary institutions, especially in universities, the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant- General provided evidence that as of Dec. 31, 2018, the Federal Government had remitted N15.4 billion.

“Also on the issue of Earned Allowances in the universities system, they also showed us evidence that Mr President has approved the N20 billion to be used to offset the outstanding arrears of the 2009 and 2012 audit verified earnings, in the university system,” he said.

The minister, however, said that the fund was being worked on, and would be released to Asuu as soon as the process was completed.

Ngige also told the striking workers to take the possible agreement reached back to their members and should get back to Federal Government on Thursday, Jan. 10 for possibly calling off the strike embarked upon since Nov. 4, 2018.

However, according to ASUU president, the strike is still on.

“We are still consulting and will be getting back to the Federal Government today,” explained Prof Ogunyemi.