Aaron Ramsey has agreed to a deal that will see him depart Arsenal for Juventus in the summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Ramsey will be free to leave the North London club when his contract expires at the end of the season – and it was understood that a move to Juventus was his preferred choice.

The Wales international will undergo a medical with Juventus on Sunday, and the deal is expected to be finalised after their Italian Super Cup game against AC Milan next Wednesday.

Since January 1, he has been able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England, having been unable to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 and has scored 52 goals in his 252 Premier League games.

A three-time FA Cup winner with the Gunners, Ramsey scored the winning goals in the finals against Hull (2014) and Chelsea (2017).

He is now poised to join Cristiano Ronaldo at one of Europe’s most powerful clubs – Juve are nine points clear at the top of Serie A as they chase an eighth successive title.