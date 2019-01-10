Ara Urges FG To Ban Skin-Lightening Creams

Popular Nigerian talking drummer, Aralola Olumuyiwa, popularly known as Ara, has called on the Federal Government to place a ban on the sale and use of skin-lightening products.

Ara said that skin-lightening soaps and other such cosmetics would always have adverse health implications on users.

She said that the decision by the Government of Rwanda to ban the products was a step in the right direction to ensure the sound health of its citizenry.

“This is a good development, which should be replicated in Nigeria. We have seen many people who have developed skin cancer, irritation and other ailments as a result of using skin-lightening products.

“The Federal Government should work on this and ensure that most of these products are not produced in the country and ban their importation as well. This may not eradicate their use, but it will definitely minimise it.

“People who use these dangerous products do not bear the brunt alone, as it also affects their loved ones when users begin to feel the effects of the creams or soaps,’’ she said.