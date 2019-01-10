APC Rally Violence: Police Arrest 16 Suspects

The Lagos state police command has announced the arrest of 16 suspects in connection to the violence that broke out during a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed at the APC rally which was supposed to mark the flag-off of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party’s Guber candidate’s campaign.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Lagos state police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi said the clash was caused by a crisis with the union.

According to the police boss, the arrest was made possible following the discovery of the hideout of the thugs who were hired to carry out the attack.

Imohimi said “At about 2:00 am, I led my men on a road to Lagos Island where I got intel that some of the boys were hired from.

“In those two locations by the uncompleted millennium housing estate and some areas under the bridge at Adeniji Adele, we arrested 14 suspects, some of them have given us useful information.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police Investigation State CID is handling this matter personally. So, as at now, we have a total of 16 suspects that are being interrogated

The preliminary interrogation we have carried out reveals that it is just their intraparty national union crisis.

“I hear that their state chairman is exiting soon and there are some players who are fighting to take over from him. But for crying out loud, is it the flag off of a governorship candidate that is a good venue for them to do their inter-party squabbles?”.

He also told newsmen that MC Oluomo, who was rushed to Eko Hospital, is recuperating.

The Lagos State Police Command has declared a chieftain of the NURTW, Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, wanted in connection to Tuesday’s violence.